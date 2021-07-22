The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unravelling the knotty problem of the Sun's activity

A new approach to analysing the development of magnetic tangles on the Sun has led to a breakthrough in a longstanding debate about how solar energy is injected into the solar atmosphere before being released into space, causing space weather events. The first direct evidence that field lines become knotted before they emerge at the visible surface of the Sun has implications for our ability to predict the behavior of active regions and the nature of the solar interior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722163026.htm

