Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 00:38 Hits: 3

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) has mobilized the National Guard to assist with the response to the state's wildfires.Gianforte said in a statement that he ordered two Montana National Guard helicopter support modules, including 24 soldiers,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/564471-montana-governor-mobilizes-national-guard-to-assist-with-wildfires