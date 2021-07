Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

In a new study that combines assessments of the risks of toxic emissions, nontoxic emissions and people's vulnerability to them, researchers found a strong and statistically significant relationship between the spatial distribution of global climate risk and toxic pollution.

