Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 17:15 Hits: 12

The Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Friday announced a $93,200 fine against the operators of the Dakota Access pipeline, citing safety violations.In its notice, the administration...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/564552-transportation-department-fines-dakota-access-pipeline-operator