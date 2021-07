Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:43 Hits: 1

New machine learning technology has devised a machine learning system to tap the problem-solving potential of satellite imaging. The low-cost, easy-to-use technology could bring satellite image access and analytical power to researchers and governments worldwide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210720114322.htm