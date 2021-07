Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:43 Hits: 1

When it comes to craft beer, the flavor doesn't have to be all in the hops. As a panel of amateur beer tasters at Washington State University recently demonstrated, malted barley, the number one ingredient in beer besides water, can have a range of desirable flavors too.

