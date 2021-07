Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:13 Hits: 4

Lawmakers and experts on Wednesday warned of gaping cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the nation’s critical water sector amid escalating attacks against a number of U.S. organizations. “I believe that the next Pearl Harbor, the next 9/11, will...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/564189-officials-warn-of-cybersecurity-vulnerabilities-in-water-systems