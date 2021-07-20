Solar cells: Boosting photovoltaic effect in ferroelectric-paraelectric superlattices

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:44 Hits: 17

The photovoltaic effect of ferroelectric crystals can be increased by a factor of 1,000 if three different materials are arranged periodically in a lattice. Researchers achieved this by creating crystalline layers of barium titanate, strontium titanate and calcium titanate which they alternately placed on top of one another. These findings could significantly increase the efficiency of solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210720114438.htm