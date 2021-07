Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 19:35 Hits: 2

Parenting deficiencies have long been blamed for the vocabulary gap between low-income children and their more affluent peers. But new research implicates the economic context in which parenting takes place -- in other words, the wealth gap.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210719153506.htm