Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 07:29 Hits: 7

A decade of conflict and instability in the North African country has not only taken its toll on people but also on nature. Will environmentalists succeed in protecting Al-Jabal al-Akhdar, a forest surrounded by desert?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/libya-s-battle-to-protect-its-endangered-forests/a-58205945?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss