Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that when fruit bats forage in the city (Tel Aviv), they are much more exploratory and enjoy the diversity of urban life, visiting a variety of fruit trees every night and tasting as wide a variety of foods as possible. In contrast, rural bats living in Beit Guvrin focus on only one or two fruit trees every night.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210719110538.htm