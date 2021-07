Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 23:16 Hits: 6

Triggered by the 2015-16 El NiƱo, extreme drought and associated mega-wildfires caused the death of around 2.5 billion trees and plants and emitted 495 million tons of CO2 from an area that makes up just 1.2 per cent of the entire Brazilian Amazon rainforest, and 0.01 per cent of the whole biome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210719191611.htm