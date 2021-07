Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Summertime is here, and that often means long, lazy days at the beach, water skiing and swimming. Life jackets and swimsuits are essential gear for these activities, but if not dried thoroughly, they can develop a gross, musty smell. Now, researchers have developed a one-step method to create a buoyant cotton fabric for these applications that is also oil- and water-repellent.

