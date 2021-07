Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 15:24 Hits: 11

When a liquid is cooled rapidly, it gains viscosity and eventually becomes a rigid solid glass. The point at which it does so is known as the glass transition. A collaborative research group has furthered our understanding of this phenomenon through the use of high entropy metallic glasses.

