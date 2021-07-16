Complexity yields simplicity: The shifting dynamics of temperate marine ecosystems

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021

Researchers find that the combined effects of ocean warming and acidification in temperate marine ecosystems are resulting in a loss of kelp habitat and a shift to a simple turf-dominated ecosystem. Such changes will lead to a loss of the ecosystem services provided by productive macroalgal forests or tropicalized coral-dominated reefs. These results highlight the need for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

