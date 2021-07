Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 17:15 Hits: 6

A new study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210716131536.htm