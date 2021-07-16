The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists create tool to explore billions of social media messages, potentially predict political and financial turmoil

Scientists have invented an instrument to peer deeply into billions of Twitter posts -- providing an unprecedented, minute-by-minute view of popularity, from rising political movements, to K-pop, to emerging diseases. The tool -- called the Storywrangler -- gathers phrases across 150 different languages, analyzing the rise and fall of ideas and stories, each day, among people around the world. The Storywrangler quantifies collective attention.

