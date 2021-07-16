Air-powered computer memory helps soft robot control movements

Category: Environment Hits: 2Engineers made a pneumatic RAM chip using microfluidic valves instead of electronic transistors. The valves remain sealed against a pressure differential even when disconnected from an air supply line, creating trapped pressure differentials that function as memories and maintain the states of a robot's actuators. Dense arrays of these valves can perform advanced operations and reduce the expensive, bulky, and power-consuming electronic hardware typically used to control pneumatic robots.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210716150750.htm