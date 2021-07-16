The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change to bring more intense storms across Europe

Investigating how climate affects intense rainstorms across Europe, climate experts have shown there will be a significant future increase in the occurrence of slow-moving intense rainstorms. The scientists estimate that these slow-moving storms may be 14 times more frequent across land by the end of the century. It is these slow-moving storms that have the potential for very high precipitation accumulations, with devastating impacts, as we saw in Germany and Belgium.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210716150752.htm

