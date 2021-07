Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 13:23 Hits: 0

The Biden administration will both restore protections for the Tongass National Forest and add additional logging restrictions, the Agriculture Department announced on Thursday. In a statement, the department said that it would start a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/563141-biden-administration-to-announce-plan-for-restoring-tongass-forest