Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 21:50 Hits: 4

The wildfires ripping through Oregon are generating "fire clouds" capable of creating their own dangerous weather patterns, The Associated Press reports.Authorities note that the massive blaze has led to columns of smoke and ash that can be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/563475-oregon-wildfires-creating-fire-clouds-authorities-warn-of-fire-tornadoes