The Mental Health Toll of Climate Change (video)

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink
It is impossible to turn away from the latest deadly round of climate disasters. Heat, drought and wildfires impact our health and are terrifying to experience.
The stress is especially disruptive and frightening for children. For parents, economic stress compounds the trauma.
Here are the facts from the American Health Pubic Association:
Please watch this important video via ABC News and learn more about the impacts of climate change and climate solutions in the Moms Clean Air Force Resources:
Tell Congress: An American Jobs Plan Will Lead Us to Climate Safety
