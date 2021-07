Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 16:46 Hits: 13

The latest investigations into a promising new genetic test for glaucoma - the leading cause of blindness worldwide - has found it has the ability to identify 15 times more people at high risk of glaucoma than an existing genetic test.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715124600.htm