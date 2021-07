Articles

Thursday, 15 July 2021

A wildfire in southern Oregon has displaced 2,000 people as of Thursday evening, Reuters reported.Officials say that the Bootleg Fire is 7 percent contained and covers more than 227,000 acres near the Fremont-Winema National...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/563312-2000-people-displaced-in-southern-oregon-as-wildfires-ravage-west