Groups Call on Biden to Set Strong Car Standards

WASHINGTON – Advocates for public health, consumers and the environment called on the Biden administration to set clean car standards to deliver a 60% cut in tailpipe carbon pollution by 2030.

In a letter to President Biden delivered to the White House today, the groups say ambitious standards are necessary now to put the nation on the path to sales of all zero-emitting vehicles by 2035 and deliver on the administration’s goal of cutting overall emissions 50% to 52% by 2030.

“Strong vehicle standards over the next fifteen years are one of America’s greatest opportunities to cut deadly climate and air pollution, save consumers money at the pump, create good jobs, and ensure the global competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry,” the groups told the White House.

The letter comes as the administration is in the final process of proposing new near-term clean car standards.

While the initial EPA regulation may cover vehicle pollution through model year 2026, the administration must also specify its plan for future standards that will serve as the foundation for investments in American clean-vehicle manufacturing and good domestic jobs.

“Without a clear roadmap we could squander this historic opportunity,” said Luke Tonachel, director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

In addition to setting an overall goal of a 60% vehicle emissions cut by 2030 compared to new cars today, the White House should refrain from instituting convoluted technology credits and loopholes that would undermine the integrity of standards and allow automakers to continue to sell more gas guzzlers.

For more on how these schemes undermine the car standards, please see this blog from Dave Cooke of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

