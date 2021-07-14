The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swarm of autonomous tiny drones can localize gas leaks

When there is a gas leak in a large building or at an industrial site, human firefighters currently need to go in with gas sensing instruments. Finding the gas leak may take considerable time, while they are risking their lives. Researchers have now developed the first swarm of tiny - and hence very safe - drones that can autonomously detect and localize gas sources in cluttered indoor environments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714110540.htm

