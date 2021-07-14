The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to make biomedical research data able to interact?

Interoperability describes the ability of different systems to communicate. Scientists have now developed the strategy for a national infrastructure adopted by Swiss university hospitals and academic institutions. With its pragmatic approach, this strategy is based on the development of a common semantic framework that does not aim to replace existing standards, but to use them in a synergistic and flexible way according to the needs of the research and the partners involved.

