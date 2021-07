Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:18 Hits: 4

The first nanoscale images ever taken inside intact, lithium-metal coin batteries (also called button cells or watch batteries) challenge prevailing theories and could help make future high-performance batteries, such as for electric vehicles, safer, more powerful and longer lasting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714131845.htm