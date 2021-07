Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:28 Hits: 4

The European Union on Wednesday announced a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by the end of the decade, a target that outpaces that of the U.S., Britain or China.The proposal from Brussels includes an alteration to...

