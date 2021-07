Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:29 Hits: 4

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said Wednesday that a standard requiring a certain amount of electricity to come from clean sources will be included in the Democratic-backed infrastructure bill expected to be passed through...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/562983-senator-expects-clean-electricity-standard-to-be-part-of