Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:48 Hits: 6

A shuttered oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands filed for bankruptcy Monday evening, the same week the Justice Department announced civil action against the facility, The Washington Post reported.The Limetree Bay refinery, which had been...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/563016-shuttered-oil-refinery-files-for-bankruptcy-after-doj-complaint