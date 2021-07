Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

A team of scientists has found a way to process tamarind shells which are rich in carbon, converting the waste material into carbon nanosheets, which are a key component of supercapacitors - energy storage devices that are used in automobiles, buses, electric vehicles, trains, and elevators.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714110446.htm