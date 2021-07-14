Fungi that live in the gut influence health and disease

Articles

Bacteria's role in gut health has received attention in recent years. But new research shows that fungi -- another microorganism that lives within us -- may be equally important in health and disease. Fungi thrive in the healthy gut, but when interactions with the immune system are off-balance, they cause intestinal damage that may contribute to gastrointestinal disease. Additional investigation demonstrate that vaccines could be developed as therapeutics to improve gut health.

