EPA, Milwaukee Leaders Discuss Lead in Drinking Water

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

Contact Information: Taylor Gillespie 872-276-3635

MILWAUKEE (July 14, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting a community roundtable with organizers representing Milwaukee, Wisconsin to highlight the experience of local communities with lead in drinking water. This roundtable discussion is one of ten being held with communities across the country. The roundtables are essential to informing EPA’s review of the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) revisions to ensure that the rule is grounded in the lived experience of individuals and communities that are most at-risk of exposure to lead in drinking water.

“I want to thank U.S. Representative Gwen Moore, Mayor Tom Barrett, and the community groups that organized this roundtable for sharing their perspective and experiences with EPA,” said Elizabeth Cisar, senior advisor for EPA’s Office of Water. “Milwaukee has strong leaders on this issue and EPA is committed to supporting their work to reduce lead exposure and better protect the health of every Milwaukeean.”

“Communities throughout Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, have shown they are committed to eliminating lead service lines and providing clean drinking water to families—but they can’t do it alone. Their work needs federal funding and support and we are thankful to have a committed partner in the Biden Administration and the EPA,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin. “These listening sessions are a critical step for building back better in the Badger State, and I appreciate the opportunity to work with leaders in Milwaukee and EPA Administrator Regan to rebuild our water infrastructure and advance public health.”

"Children bear the burden of lead exposure in our communities. Milwaukee is working to tackle this crisis for our children and the health of our communities, but we can't do it without federal help,” said U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “That's why I am glad that the Biden Administration is committed to partner with Milwaukee and other cities to address this public health hazard, including the President’s proposal to fund the full replacement of every single lead service line country. Updating the Lead and Copper Rule to strengthen protections to keep this poison out of our communities is also critical. And in doing so, it's important that the EPA listens to the voices most affected by this public health hazard and uses their lived experiences to make changes.”

“Milwaukee is serious about reducing lead exposure, especially for our youngest residents. Like older cities across the country, lead in paint and water pipes are concerning,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “The combined work and resources from local, state, and federal governments is so important as we address sources of lead exposure.”

“There is no safe level of lead in the human body. There are over 176,000 lead lines across Wisconsin that need to be replaced in order to provide safe water for all,” said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston D. Cole. “We know aging water pipes can leach lead into the drinking water causing serious health problems, especially for infants and children. Wisconsin is committed to minimizing exposure to lead levels in drinking water.”

“The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions directly affect public health and water affordability,” saidMilwaukee Water Works Superintendent Karen Dettmer. “We commend EPA for selecting Milwaukee to host this important community roundtable discussion on our water infrastructure. Community partnerships are essential to our work and mission to equitably serve public health through safe drinking water.”

Roundtable participants include U.S. Representative Gwen Moore; Mayor Tom Barrett; officials with the State of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee; Milwaukee Water Commons; the Coalition on Lead Emergency; and others.

Additional information on the virtual roundtable, including how to watch a recording, is available at: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/lead-and-copper-rule-revisions-virtual-engagements .

Today’s roundtable on the LCR revisions comes one week after EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, County Executive David Crowley, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole, and community leaders to tour Pulaski Park, where water infrastructure investments have helped to reduce flooding risk, improve safety, and restore habitat. Administrator Regan, joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, then met with leaders of the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center about lead pipe replacement in Milwaukee, where an estimated 70,000 lead pipes are still in the ground, and with the Milwaukee Water Equity Task Force, discussing the $55 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework for water infrastructure and lead pipe replacement. Administrator Regan concluded this Milwaukee visit on the Lake Guardian, EPA’s largest research vessel, highlighting increased investments for Great Lakes Restoration in President Biden’s FY2022 budget.

Background

Lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement. EPA is committed to following the best science to address lead in the nation’s drinking water and will take the appropriate time to review the LCR Revisions and make sure communities that have been impacted the most are protected. In March of this year, EPA announced an extension of the effective date of the Revised Lead and Copper Rule so that the agency could seek further public input on the rule. The agency hosted virtual public listening sessions on April 28, 2021, and May 5, 2021. On May 26, 2021, EPA announced the ten communities that were selected for virtual roundtable discussions on EPA’s LCR Revisions. Members of the public may also submit comments via the docket at: http://www.regulations.gov , Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OW-2021-0255 until July 30, 2021.