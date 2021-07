Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:08 Hits: 2

As rechargeable batteries get more powerful, the chance of batteries overheating -- thermal runaway -- increases. Seeking a way to make batteries safer, researchers have investigated one of thermal runaway's main triggers: oxygen release.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713110848.htm