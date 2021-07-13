The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Galactic gamma ray bursts predicted last year show up right on schedule

Astronomers see many periodic emissions from space, typically caused by rotation of stars and often very regular. Astrophysicists noticed a unique periodicity in the soft gamma ray emissions from a magnetar located in our galaxy. The soft gamma repeater SGR1935+2154 appears to emit bursts only within regularly spaced windows, and is inactive in between. Based on their analysis, they predicted a resumption of bursts last month; so far, a dozen have been detected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713165255.htm

