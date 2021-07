Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 22:44 Hits: 2

New research shows that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could halt the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713184404.htm