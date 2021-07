Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 18:35 Hits: 7

Nearly 11,000 U.S. facilities discharged pollutants into local waters beyond the levels allowed under the law, the Environmental Protection Agency told a nonpartisan congressional watchdog.In a report released Monday, the Government Accountability...

