Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:14 Hits: 2

Seismic waves passing through the ground near Longyearbyen in the Adventdalen valley, Svalbard, Norway have been slowing down steadily over the past three years, most likely due to permafrost warming in the Arctic valley.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708111448.htm