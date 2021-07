Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:54 Hits: 6

The White House has announced that Allison Crimmins will lead a major government report on climate change after the Trump-era pick for the job was removed earlier this year. Crimmins, a climate scientist who spent almost a decade working at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/562702-white-house-announces-new-head-of-climate-assessment-after-ousting