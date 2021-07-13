NRDC: Pennsylvania Gets One Step Closer to RGGI

HARRISBURG, PA -- The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board voted today to advance the DEP’s proposed regulation to enable the state to take part in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Benefits of RGGI will include the elimination of more than 188 million tons of carbon pollution over 10 years; the prevention of $6.3 billion of health care costs due to cleaner air; up to 30,000 new jobs; and an increase in Gross State Product by $2 billion.



Following is reaction from Mark Szybist, Senior Attorney for the Climate and Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):



“Today’s vote by the Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board is another important milestone in the commonwealth’s progress toward joining RGGI. As Pennsylvanians continue to experience worsening climate impacts, like record-breaking extreme heat, RGGI is critical for expanding clean energy in Pennsylvania and for protecting our health, environment, and economy.”

###

