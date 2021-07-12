The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shape-memory alloys might help airplanes land without a peep

Having a home near a busy airport certainly has its perks. It is close to many establishments and alleviates the problem of wading through endless traffic to catch flights. But it does come at a cost -- tolerating the jarring sounds of commercial airplanes during landing and takeoff. Researchers have now conducted a computational study that validates using a shape-memory alloy to reduce the unpleasant plane noise produced during landing.

