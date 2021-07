Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 07:30 Hits: 3

Millions of workers stand to benefit from new jobs in the solar industry. But experts still see challenges that could overshadow this golden opportunity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/solar-energy-heats-up-job-market-across-the-globe/a-58217084?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss