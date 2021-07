Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 3

Forest clearance in Southeast Asia is accelerating, leading to unprecedented increases in carbon emissions, according to new research. The findings show that forests are being cut down at increasingly higher altitudes and on steeper slopes in order to make way for agricultural intensification.

