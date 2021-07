Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 3

Ancient sediments from caves have already proven to preserve DNA for thousands of years. The amount of recovered sequences from environmental sediments, however, is generally low, which complicates analyses. A study has now successfully retrieved three mammalian environmental genomes from a single soil sample of 25,000 years BP obtained from the cave of Satsurblia in the Caucasus (Georgia).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210712122123.htm