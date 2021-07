Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:59 Hits: 3

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2011 approved the use of chemicals for fracking that could break down into toxic so-called forever chemicals, despite internal concerns, according to documents obtained by an advocacy group.The documents...

