The Mental Health Toll of Climate Change (video)

Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

It is impossible to turn away from the latest deadly round of climate disasters. Heat, drought and wildfires impact our health and are terrifying to experience.

The stress is especially disruptive and frightening for children. For parents, economic stress compounds the trauma.

Here are the facts from the American Health Pubic Association:

More than 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from a mental illness.

Victims of natural disasters are at an increased risk of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicide.

25-50% of people exposed to an extreme weather disaster are at risk of adverse mental health effects.

Up to 54% of adults and 45% of children suffer depression after a natural disaster.

49% of the survivors of Hurricane Katrina developed an anxiety or mood disorder, and 1 in 6 developed PTSD. Suicide and suicidal ideation more than doubled.

After a record drought in the1980s, the suicide rate doubled, including more than 900 farmers in the Upper Midwest.

Please watch this important video via ABC News and learn more about the impacts of climate change and climate solutions in the Moms Clean Air Force Resources:

