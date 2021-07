Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

The plates of the Earth's crust perform complicated movements that can be attributed to quite simple mechanisms. That is the short version of the explanation of a rift that began to tear the world apart over a length of several thousand kilometers 105 million years ago.

