Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 17:01 Hits: 4

DNA is composed of nucleobases represented by the letters A, T, G and C. But in a bacteriophage, another base, represented by the letter Z, exists. Scientists have now elucidated the biosynthesis pathway of this base.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210709130112.htm