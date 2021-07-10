The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets

Scientists used Lorentz transmission electron microscopy (LTEM) to visualize topological defects. They were able to do so by passing electrons and observing their deflections through a thin magnetic film. The topological defects were observed as contrasting pairs of bright and dark areas. Using this technique, the team imaged topological defects in a chiral magnetic thin film made of cobalt, zinc, and manganese.

